Coronavirus News: New York International Auto Show postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York International Auto Show has been rescheduled due to ongoing health concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

The show has been rescheduled from April to August 28 - September 6, 2020, officials announced Tuesday afternoon.

"We are taking this extraordinary step to help protect our attendees, exhibitors and all participants from the coronavirus," said Mark Schienberg, president of the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association, the organization that owns and operates the New York Auto Show.

"For 120 years, 'the show must go on' has been heavily embedded in our DNA, and while the decision to move the show dates didn't come easy, our top priority remains with the health and well-being of all those involved in this historic event. We have already been in communication with many of our exhibitors and partners and are confident that the new dates for the 2020 Show will make for another successful event," Schienberg added.

Few other details were released, but officials promised to provide more details over the coming weeks.

