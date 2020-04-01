Coronavirus

Coronavirus News: Should you worry about sanitizing groceries? What one expert says

By
NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- A professor in New Jersey is separating fact from fiction when it comes to the safety of grocery shopping and delivery during the coronavirus pandemic.

As we are all cooking and eating at home so much more now, should we be sanitizing every container that comes into our house?

Professor Don Schaffner teaches food microbiology at Rutgers University.

"As far as we know, the virus is not transmitted by food," Schaffner said. "It's not necessary to sanitize everything."

In other words, instead of wiping down your bag of cookies, go ahead and dunk them in milk, but just wash your hands first

"I'm not really worried about baked goods being contaminated, I'm much more worried about the person standing next to me sneezing or coughing," Schaffner said.

What about fruits and vegetables in the open that could have been touched by multiple people?

"All you really need to do is rinse it in cold water," Schaffner said. "They may have dirt, insects on them."

Some internet sites suggest washing produce with soap, but Schaffner said that's not a good idea because soap is designed for use on hands and dishes.

"It can cause nausea, vomiting and even diarrhea," Schaffner said.

He said it's not necessary to wipe down and sanitize everything.

For meat, Schaffner does recommend double bagging, but that's not because of COVID-19.

"We do know meat packaging can be contaminated with foodborne pathogens, that hasn't changed," he said.

He also said there are no documented cases of coronavirus from plastic bags.

So to underscore the professor's point, shoppers need not fear their food.

Instead of washing your ice cream, wash your hands and practice social distancing. Right now, all the evidence shows COVID-19 is spread is people to people -- not through your bag of potato chips.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Frequently Asked Questions

Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Where is COVID-19 now? and other resources
Coronavirus news and live updates in New York

Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates

How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinknew yorknew jerseymedicalmeal deliverycoronavirus new jerseycoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus westchester countycovid 19 pandemicgrocery storecovid 19 outbreakrutgers universitycovid 19healthfoodhospitalhealth carevirus
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
More than 2 dozen CT statues outfitted with face masks
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
How teens are coping with COVID-19
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
LI nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News