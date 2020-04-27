Coronavirus News: Governor Cuomo now 53% favorable among Republicans, first time in 6 years

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Governor Cuomo's handling of the coronavirus pandemic has boosted his approval rating, even among Republicans.Cuomo's favorability rating is 77% to 21%, his highest since February 2011, according to a Siena College poll.By a 78%-16% margin, voters say they trust Cuomo over President Donald Trump to make a determination about opening New York, according to the poll of registered New York State voters.92% of people polled support wearing a mask when social distancing cannot be maintained. 87% support Gov. Cuomo's New York State "On Pause" Executive Order."Mired in middling poll numbers for the last two years, Cuomo is feeling the love from New Yorkers of all stripes in year three of his third term, and his first global pandemic. He is viewed favorably by 90 percent of Democrats, 73 percent of independents and 53 percent of Republicans, his first time favorable with Republicans in more than six years," said Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg. "His 71-28 percent job performance rating this month bests last month's all-time high, and is up strikingly from a negative 36-63 percent rating just two months ago.51% of those polled know someone who has tested positive and 32% know someone who has died from COVID.Read the full findings: