Coronavirus Update: Jersey City closes bars, gyms, nail salons, barbershops and more

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Jersey City has shut down most establishments amid the spreading COVID-19 novel coronavirus outbreak, Mayor Steven Fulop announced Monday.The closures began at noon and include all bars and nightclubs that do not serve food, movie theaters, performance centers, gyms, fitness centers, state-licensed cosmetology establishments, barber shops, day care centers, nail salons and non-urgent medical offices including, dental offices, physical therapy clinics and chiropractor offices.Fulop said the move comes after the city recorded its fourth positive case of COVID-19 Sunday night.All restaurants are prohibited from providing dine-in services but will be allowed to do to take-out, delivery and drive-thru.The restrictions do not apply to grocery stores, cafeterias within nursing homes, and similar facilities.