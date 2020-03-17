Coronavirus

Coronavirus Update: Bergen County rescinds executive order on COVID-19 restrictions

By Eyewitness News
BERGEN COUNTY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco Thursday rescinded his executive order declaring a state of emergency in the county at the request of Governor Phil Murphy.

The County Executive will hold a news conference later to discuss these recent developments and the next steps he will be taking to protect the residents, visitors and workers of Bergen County.

Revisions to the original executive order were sent to Governor Murphy's office for review. As a result of discussions with the Murphy administration, the order will not be implemented on Saturday March 20th at 8 a.m.
The Murphy Administration has stated that the only closures that could be enforced were those issued by the Governor.

The executive order was never enacted but was delayed to work with the governor's office and to take the opportunity to revisit areas of the executive order that the county had received feedback on from the business community and the public.

County Executive Tedesco said he and his office will continue to lead the fight to slow the deadly spread of the coronavirus throughout Bergen County.

