Coronavirus News: ABC News given inside look into NY COVID-19 testing lab, first lab in country to begin testing

ALBANY, New York (WABC) -- ABC News was given an inside look into New York's Department of Health Wadsworth Center in Albany.
The center is the first state lab in the country to begin testing for coronavirus with its own test developed on-site.
The lab received FDA approval and began testing for COVID-19 last Saturday, discovered their first case on Sunday, and have since been working around the clock to process samples. The lab discovered 30 of New York's confirmed cases so far.
Another lab in New York City is also testing for COVID-19 and has discovered the three other cases.
New York State Commissioner of Health, Dr. Howard Zucker talked about the process required to test for coronavirus.
Dr. Zucker said that samples are driven to the Albany lab from all over the state by Department of Health workers working I conjunction with the New York State Police, sometimes handing them off like a relay race across the state.
Once the samples reach the lab, they are then put through a four-step process that takes three to five hours to reveal if a patient has coronavirus.
Doctors are then immediately notified of the test results, so they can let their patients know whether or not they test positive.
New Yorkers can call the State hotline at 1-888-364-3065, where experts from the Department of Health can answer questions regarding the novel coronavirus.
