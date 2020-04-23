coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: FBI raids Lakewood business for medical supplies

By Eyewitness News
LAKEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- FBI agents raided a business at a warehouse in Lakewood, New Jersey.

Agents were seen carrying out boxes, with some labeled "respirators."

The search warrant was part of an ongoing investigation into businesses selling medical equipment.

PPE has been in demand during the pandemic.

No arrests were made.

The FBI and U.S. Attorney's Office declined to comment.

