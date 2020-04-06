Coronavirus News: American Airlines dramatically cuts service to NYC

The cuts to service will begin this month.
After having 271 daily flights last year at this time, that number has been cut to 13.
An American Airlines official says that the demand for flights into the New York area is rapidly evaporating.
