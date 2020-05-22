coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: MTA says service for essential workers, not beachgoers

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The MTA is joining the chorus of voices urging New Yorkers to stay away from beaches this weekend and off public transit.

Officials are emphasizing that public transit is only for essential workers at the moment, not for trips to the beach.

That includes subways, buses, and the Long Island Rail Road.

The MTA wants to make sure the system isn't overcrowded as essential workers commute this holiday weekend.

"We can't risk overwhelming the system, part of keeping people safe right now is staying off the buses, so please don't take them to the beach this weekend," said Craig Cipriano, MTA Bus Acting President.

"We will, if we have to, to prevent overcrowding, limit some passengers on the trains and we'll ask them to take the next train," said Phillip Eng, LIRR President.

The LIRR typically adds trains during the holiday weekend.

This year, police will be on hand to help monitor crowds at key locations.

