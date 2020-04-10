Coronavirus

Coronavirus News: Communities come together to prepare for very different Easter

By
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Christians are mark Good Friday in isolation amid the coronavirus outbreak, all while preparing to celebrate a very different Easter Sunday, when worshipers will be able to take part in services at St. Patrick's Cathedral without leaving their homes.

A parking lot may not be the most inspirational place, but it's where some congregants will gather and pray this Easter.

Pastor Jeff Quinn of the Bedford Community Church says to think of as a drive-in theater, where congregants will remain in their cars and lower their windows to hear the service. He'll be standing on a median, and cars will be parked 9 feet apart for social distancing.

"We are calling our Easter Sunday 'Come as you are, stay in your car,'" he said. "It's the Sunday when we commemorate hope, newness of life, and it's a celebration that calls us to be together to the extent that is wise these days."

Drive-by bunny visits and from-a-distance egg hunts are the new norm. On Long Island, there's the drive-able Huntington Egg Hunt Trail, with painted eggs dotting the road connecting Cold Spring Harbor Village and Centerport.

And in North Rockland County, windows are filling up with Easter eggs.

Jessica Robinson and her sons pushed the idea on Facebook, and now, some 800 families in six towns are participating in the interactive egg hunt.

"The map shows you which streets the eggs are posted," Robinson said.. "So you have to go to that street and look on that street for the eggs you can find."

Even during challenging times, there is a sense of holiday hope created through community.

"It's exciting to see bridges that are built and cooperation taking place hopefully that will outlast a temporary set of dark days," Pastor Quinn said.

RELATED: WABC-TV to stream Easter Mass from the Brooklyn Diocese

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE





See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus

Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates



How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualitynew york citynew yorkrockland countybedfordsuffolk countyhuntingtoncoronavirus new york citymedicalcoronavirushospitalscoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthreligionhospitalnyc newseaster
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
CT death toll, cases still rising, but hospitalizations decline
More than 2 dozen CT statues outfitted with face masks
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
How teens are coping with COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
LI nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News