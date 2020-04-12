coronavirus new york city

NBA, WNBA players to face off in 'HORSE' competition from isolated home courts

By and Eyewitness News
It has been exactly one month since NBA players stepped off the court amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, that's about to change.

The NBA and the WNBA are bringing their players back to the blacktop for an all-out championship.

Eight current and former players will face off at 7 p.m. on ESPN from their respective isolated at-home courts, matching each other's shot.

The event is sponsored by State Farm, and in coordination with the NBA, they are together donating $200,000 on behalf of the players to charities focused on coronavirus relief efforts. This donation is on top of the $74 million already donated by the NBA.

One of the favorites is NBA dunk champion Zach LaVine. Another top contender is Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, who sent a friendly reminder to Lavine, tweeting, 'absolutely no dunking.'

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE




See how our communities are making a difference

Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus

New York state updates
New Jersey updates
Connecticut updates
Long Island updates

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimullus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnew york citycoronavirus new york cityhealthmedicalcoronavirushospitalhospitalscoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemicnyc newscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Doctor details struggle of connecting with patients while wearing PPE
Grieving The Lost: Tri-State residents who died of COVID-19
Neighborhood Eats: Chef feeds healthcare workers with new program
Designer's 'flower flash' brighten up NYC streets
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New York's face covering rule now in effect
Cuomo fires back after Trump tweets criticisms during briefing
Coronavirus response: Bob Iger named to job recovery task force
Disney on Bway concert stream benefits artists impacted by COVID-19
Reopening NY 'going to be an incremental process,' Cuomo says
Trump gives governors options on how to reopen the economy
LI woman deals with cancer diagnosis amid COVID-19 pandemic
Show More
Doctor details struggle of connecting with patients while wearing PPE
Porch projects bringing families together during COVID-19
Designer's 'flower flash' brighten up NYC streets
Coronavirus: California vs. New York - A timeline of two states
Nursing home families feel helpless as death toll climbs
More TOP STORIES News