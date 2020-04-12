NBA, WNBA players to face off in 'HORSE' competition from isolated home courts

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

It has been exactly one month since NBA players stepped off the court amid the coronavirus pandemic.Now, that's about to change.The NBA and the WNBA are bringing their players back to the blacktop for an all-out championship.Eight current and former players will face off at 7 p.m. on ESPN from their respective isolated at-home courts, matching each other's shot.The event is sponsored by State Farm, and in coordination with the NBA, they are together donating $200,000 on behalf of the players to charities focused on coronavirus relief efforts. This donation is on top of the $74 million already donated by the NBA.One of the favorites is NBA dunk champion Zach LaVine. Another top contender is Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, who sent a friendly reminder to Lavine, tweeting, 'absolutely no dunking.'