Coronavirus News: NYC hospital releases its 1000th COVID-19 patient

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- It was an inspiring milestone Thursday for medical workers at a hospital in Manhattan.

Lenox Hill Hospital on the Upper East Side discharged its one thousandth COVID-19 patient.

The 61-year-old man was in the hospital for ten days and doing poorly until he started receiving plasma treatments just a few days ago.

