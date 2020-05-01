coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Law firm donates masks to NYC sanitation workers

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York's Strongest received a much-needed delivery of PPE.

Sanitation workers applauded as they received a donation of masks from the law firm Barasch McGarry.

The firm, which represents 9/11 victims, is donating 50,000 masks to essential workers and first responders.

