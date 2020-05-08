Coronavirus News: New entry rules possible for some NYC parks

The new guidelines are expected to target places like Domino Park in Williamsburg, where there has been overcrowding on warm days.
The discussion comes as protests have emerged over police enforcement of social distancing.
The NYPD has released statistics showing 68 percent of arrests and summonses for social distancing have involved blacks, while 24 percent have involved Hispanics and 7 percent whites.
Mayor de Blasio responded to those numbers, saying "We have to do better and we will."
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources
UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address