covid-19

Researchers study safest way to drive without spreading COVID-19

By Brhe Berry
New research looks at the safest way to drive to eliminate the spread of COVID-19 while inside a car.

Scientists in Massachusetts studied the airflow inside vehicles, with findings that could help those who use rideshare.

Researchers found that when the heat was on and the windows were up, there was a high risk for transmission of the virus, even when the passenger and driver weren't sitting side-by-side.

"That's not surprising because we would expect that the more windows that are open, the more circulation of air there is and the easier it is to flush any contaminants out of the car," said Kenny Breuer, a researcher at Brown University.

So, if you're taking a road trip over the holidays, the CDC recommends that only people from the same household ride in the car.

SEE RELATED STORY: Fauci: Expect similar COVID-19 travel restrictions, advisories for Christmas holiday

Here are three tips on the safest way to drive:

  • Drive with all four windows down
  • Have the passenger sit in the rear seat on the opposite side of the driver
  • Wear a mask when needed


Scientists recommend people wear a mask when the weather is bad and they can't have all the windows down.

SEE RELATED: CDC shortens COVID-19 quarantine to 10 days, 7 with negative test

Follow Brhe Berry on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirus helptravelcarscoronavirusresearchstudytravel tipscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19
US regulators post positive review of Pfizer vaccine data
Shuttered Metropolitan Opera locks out stagehands
Fear & dread: 2nd indoor dining shutdown possible in NYC
COVID Live Updates: Will the US have enough vaccines?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Can employers force employees to take the COVID-19 vaccine?
Fear & dread: 2nd indoor dining shutdown possible in NYC
Brooklyn barbershop worker shot in attempted robbery
World's largest menorah goes up in Manhattan
US regulators post positive review of Pfizer vaccine data
Feds passed up chance to buy more Pfizer vaccine doses
Woman, 90, receives 1st COVID vaccine in UK rollout
Show More
Findings of investigation into Fort Hood to be released today
AccuWeather Forecast: Blustery blend
Shuttered Metropolitan Opera locks out stagehands
How the Electoral College works & what comes next after election
COVID Live Updates: Will the US have enough vaccines?
More TOP STORIES News