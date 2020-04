Coronavirus FAQ: Everything you need to know

What are considered "essential activities?"

What kind of jobs are considered essential?

What is considered an "essential business?"'

If I become unemployed during the crisis, what should I do?

What is considered 'essential travel?'

Can I go outside?

Can I visit privately with friends or family?

Is mass transit running?

In response to #COVID19, @NJTRANSIT has enhanced its cleaning efforts to include disinfecting vehicles & major stations every 24 hours. The intensified cleaning regimen in stations includes additional disinfecting of TMVs, door handles, & handrails. https://t.co/DWvVv7R5AC pic.twitter.com/S8QBfTbpgf — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) March 20, 2020

Do I need a plan?

Do I need to buy a lot of food and supplies?

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

How do I prevent coronavirus?

Where is coronavirus today?

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- What's an essential activity that permits me to go outside? What kind of stores will stay open? Can I go for a walk? What if I think I'm sick?As the tri-state area copes with the unprecedented consequences of the novel coronavirus outbreak, we all have so many questions about what to do, especially now that the "New York state on Pause" program will deepen its shutdown starting on Sunday to stem the spread of COVID-19. And New Jersey's governor said Friday that the Garden State was likely to "tighten the screws" in the same way on Saturday.We've tried to answer some of those questions below with help from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as state agencies in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.The situation is evolving, so we'll keep updating these FAQs are events change.You can leave your home during this period for reasons including:Tasks vital to health and safety. These include purchasing food at grocery stores, supermarkets or picking up takeout from restaurants. You can also gather medical supplies, medication, household items, cleaning products and items needed to work from home now that everyone but workers "essential" to the COCID-19 response has to in New York stateOutdoor activity is allowed -- you can go for a walk or a jog, say, but residents must comply with social distancing requirements of keeping at least six feet between you and another personCaring for a family member or a petPerforming work for an essential businessThey includes working in a health care, infrastructure and emergency responder capacities in places or roles such as:Hospitals, clinics, dentists, pharmacies, pharmaceutical, biotechnology companies, other health care facilities, health care suppliers, home health care services providers, mental health providers, ancillary healthcare services and veterinary facilities that care for animalsAirports, water, sewer, gas, electrical, oil refining, roads and highways, public transportation, solid waste collection and removal, internet, and telecommunications systemsDispatchers, emergency responders, court personnel, law enforcement personnelRELATED: What is the Defense Production Act? Health careInfrastructure (utilities, transportation, etc)Grocery stores, pharmacies and convenience storesLiquor storesHardware storesFarming, livestock and fishingRestaurants -- only for delivery or take outBusinesses that delivery or ship food or groceriesGas stations, auto supply and repair facilitiesManufacturing (food processing, paper products, etc)Trash and recycling collection, processing and disposalMass transitMail and shipping servicesLaundromats/dry cleaning (NYC Mayor de Blasio said Friday he was deliberating about this category)Building cleaning and maintenanceAuto repairWarehouse/distribution and fulfillmentFuneral homes, crematoriums and cemeteriesStorage for essential businessesAnimal shelters or animal care or managementNewspapers, television, radio and other mediaBanks and financial institutionsHomeless shelters and congregate care facilitiesFood banksMailing and shipping businessesHome care for seniors, adults and kidsLegal and accounting servicesChildcare -- must be groups of 12 or fewerLiquor storesThe federal government enacted the Familes First Coronavirus Response Act, which includes extended unemployment benefits. Check your state's website for information on how to apply for unemployment insurance.Travel related to essential activitiesTravel to care for elderly, children, minors, those with disabilities or other "vulnerable" peopleTravel to schools or universities to receive mealsTravel to home residence from an outside areaTravel required by law or court orderThese are some simple ways you can protect you and your family from COVID-19 while enjoying the outdoors.Avoid close contact with people, even when outside. Keep a distance of at least 6 feet to help slow the spread of COVID-19.Avoid games and activities that require close contact.Avoid frequently touched surfaces and objects. This includes playground equipment like slides and swings.Don't share equipment such as bicycles, helmets, balls or frisbees.Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.Cover your cough and sneezes with a tissue and discard the tissue in a closed container.Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol: When you return indoors,before and after eating, after using the restroom, after coughing or sneezing, and after touching surfaces or items that may be contaminated.You should stay home.You may enjoy spending time in your own backyard or other personal outdoor space but should not go into public outdoor spaces.The answer is no. Gatherings of any kind or size that are not essential are no longer allowed in New York. It's all about social distancing. And Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey has condemned underground parties that flout the recommendations. This is not the time to socialize or visit relatives. Stay home and "flatten the curve.Yes, trains, buses and subways are running across the region, but most are running on modified schedules. Links below for the latest information.Create plans for school, work, and home.Make a list of people and organizations who can help if you become sick. Consider: family, friends, neighbors, carpool drivers, health care providers, teachers, employers, the local public health department, healthcare services, and other resources like mental health services.Join a neighborhood website or social media page to stay connected to neighbors, information, and resources.Plan ways to care for family members at risk for serious complications, such as older people and people with chronic health conditions.There is no But it's a good idea to pick up a few extra items each time you go to the market or pharmacy. That way, you're prepared and can avoid crowds.Pick up some extra foods like canned goods, dry pasta, and peanut butter.Have soap, hand sanitizer, tissues, fever reducers like acetaminophen or ibuprofen on hand.2019 novel coronavirus may cause mild to severe respiratory symptoms like:CoughFeverTrouble breathingPneumoniaThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believes at this time that symptoms may appear in as few as 2 days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus.Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before you eat.Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Keep a distance of at least 6 feet to help slow the spread of COVID-19.Cover your cough and sneezes with a tissue and discard it in a closed container.Clean frequently touched surfaces and objects.Stay home.If you have a fever, stay home for at least 24 hours after your fever is gone without the use of fever-reducing medicines, such as acetaminophen.Keep sick household members away from others. If you have a separate room that is best.Use soap and water, a bleach and water solution, or EPA-approved household products. You can make your own cleanser with a mixture of 1 cup of liquid unscented chlorine bleach in 5 gallons of water.Avoid sharing personal items.Anyone at high risk for complications should talk to their healthcare provider for more information.