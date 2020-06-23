Coronavirus

Coronavirus News: These are the COVID-19 symptoms to know

Coronavirus symptoms include fever, chills, shortness of breath, loss of taste, diarrhea and nausea
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Dr. Anthony Fauci and other top health officials returned to Capitol Hill on Tuesday at a fraught moment in the nation's pandemic response, with coronavirus cases rising in about half the states and political polarization competing for attention with public health recommendations.

"We've been hit badly," said Fauci, infectious diseases chief at the National Institutes of Health. He said he was "really quite concerned" about rising community spread in some states.

Here's what you need to know about the symptoms of COVID-19 from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Anyone can have mild to severe symptoms.

Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness.

People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported - ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness.

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills
Cough
Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
Fatigue
Muscle or body aches
Headache
New loss of taste or smell
Sore throat
Congestion or runny nose
Nausea or vomiting
Diarrhea

This list does not include all possible symptoms. CDC will continue to update this list as we learn more about COVID-19.

RELATED: Where to get tested for coronavirus

Look for emergency warning signs for COVID-19.

If someone is showing any of these signs, seek emergency medical care immediately:

Trouble breathing
Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
New confusion
Inability to wake or stay awake
Bluish lips or face
*This list is not all possible symptoms. Please call your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning to you.

Call 911 or call ahead to your local emergency facility: Notify the operator that you are seeking care for someone who has or may have COVID-19.

