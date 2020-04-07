coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: 7 On Your Side investigates COVID-19 testing issues

NEW YORK (WABC) -- If you're showing symptoms of coronavirus, how long is too long to wait for test results? A day? A week? How about 10 days? That's how long one viewer was waiting.

She feared her dad, whose system was already compromised, was also infected. It was a grim situation.

Half-a-dozen of her co-workers had tested positive for coronavirus, so both she and her dad got tested. That's where her frustration turned frantic.

"It's very frightening," Jennifer Szewcyk said. "It's not fair what they're doing. It doesn't make any sense."

Both Szewcyk and her dad Leon have been quarantined, waiting for their COVID-19 test results.

"Today is now day 10," she said after being tested a week-and-a-half ago for COVID-19.

In early March, Szewcyk found she may have been exposed to the virus when six of her co-workers tested positive.

"I was around my family and he developed this cough," she said. "It was pretty frightening."

Both Jennifer and her dad showed symptoms of the virus.

"(I was suffering from) ear aches, pains in my chest, horrible fatigue, horrible head ache," Szewcyk said.

They both drove separately to their local urgent care -- waiting in line in their cars -- to get tested.

"I specifically asked the doctor how long would it be to get the test results," Szewcyk said. "He said 5 days."

Quick results were critical especially for her dad.

"My father's 68 years old, and he's had two heart transplants and a kidney transplant, so he's at extremely high risk," she said.

Szewcyk then said the urgent care told her results were in, and the doctor would call her, then nothing for a week.

"To be told you're gonna have results in five days and here it is day 10, and to not know a single thing, it's just not fair," Szewcyk said.

7 On Your Side decided to call the Urgent Care, who referred us to the testing lab Lab Corp.

Lab Corp said since early March it had completed a half-million COVID-19 tests -- normally results are done in four to five days.

About a day-and-a-half after 7 On Your Side's call, a doctor called Szewcyk.

"I want to thank 7 On Your Side tremendously," she said. "We got the results. We're both negative for me and my dad. Thank God. But you were a huge help in this."

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Frequently Asked Questions

Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Where is COVID-19 now? and other resources
Coronavirus news and live updates in New York

Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates

How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkmedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus long islandcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcoronavirus westchester countycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthcoronavirus testinghospitalhealth carevirus
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Nonprofit mails spa boxes to women fighting breast cancer amid COVID-19
Ribbons of Remembrance: Westchester honors COVID-19 victims
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
LI nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News