Coronavirus

Wisconsin man survives 97-day coronavirus hospital stay, plans to hit the golf course soon

MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- A Wisconsin man was greeted by friends and family as he left the hospital after a 97-day stay for COVID-19.

As he left the hospital, Rick Klimek's golfing budies gave him a standing ovation.

"It's kinda nice being out here," Klimek told ABC-affiliate WISN.

Klimek said he didn't know where he contracted COVID-19, but the 65-year-old was in good health before he caught the virus. His hospital stay started on March 26 and included weeks during which he was unconscious--and near death.

"I remember riding in the ambulance to get here, and then I don't remember anything until Cinco de Mayo," Klimek said. "They told me, 'you're on a holiday,' when I woke up, and I thought, 'Well, Easter?' They said, 'Oh, you missed Easter.'"

WATCH: Veteran released from Durham hospital after 2-month battle with COVID-19
EMBED More News Videos

A North Carolina man who has been in the hospital for more than two months has finally been released and reunited with his family.



But though he's missed a lot, his wife, Nancy Klimek, said she's excited to have him home.

"Ninety-seven days and he's coming home," Nancy Klimek told WISN through tears.

She added that though her husband has missed a lot of the last three months, she's going to make sure he learns about what has happened. But in the meantime, Klimek reflected on what it means to go home, and how others can stay safe.

"Do your social distancing, and wear your mask," Rick Klimek said. "And don't end up here for three months."

Though he just began walking again for the first time in months, Klimek said he plans to be back on the golf course before the end of the season.

RELATED: Coronavirus survivor gets bill with more than $1 million in charges after 2 months in hospital
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswisconsincoronavirusu.s. & worldgood newscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Updates: New York hospitalizations hit new low, 11 deaths
Racetracks, casinos, amusement parks reopen today in NJ
Indoor dining delayed in NYC, but beaches open for swimming
This is the question that left Gov. Cuomo completely stumped
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Racetracks, casinos, amusement parks reopen today in NJ
Demolition underway after building collapses in Brooklyn
This is the question that left Gov. Cuomo completely stumped
AccuWeather: Very warm and moderately humid
2 people found shot to death in car in Bronx
Where will Macy's 4th of July fireworks happen tonight?
Where to find fireworks and 4th of July events and what got canceled
Show More
Black couple outraged after neighbor calls police on them
Video shows serial burglary suspect on Staten Island
Gun sales background checks hit all-time high
Fireworks explode in hands of men trying to protect kids
Which masks protect those around you best?
More TOP STORIES News