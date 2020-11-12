Coronavirus Updates: All states increase in COVID cases, hospitalizations, ICU, ventilator use

144,000 new cases were reported Wednesday in the biggest increase yet.
More than 65,000 Americans are now hospitalized with COVID-19, an all-time high.
In fact, every state is now seeing increases in cases, hospitalizations, ICU admissions and ventilator use.
In El Paso, Texas there's not enough room for all the patients.
Tents stand outside of hospitals as a makeshift hospital is being built, and refrigerated trucks are outside the medical examiner's office.
A second vaccine by Moderna has moved another step closer to eventual approval.
Meanwhile, the CDC said "adopting universal masking can help avert future lockdowns," but many cities and states still don't require masks.
Seton Hall University switches to all-remote learning
Seton Hall University announced Wednesday they are pivoting to all-remote learning for the remainder of the fall semester. The university says all three of their campuses including South Orange, Newark and Nutley/Clifton will switch to remote learning beginning on Thursday, November 12.
Staten Island Catholic Elementary schools switch to remote
As average positivity rates in many parts of Staten Island have increased to as high as 5.2%, Gov. Cuomo announced that the greater part of Staten Island is now a yellow zone.
All Catholic elementary schools in the Staten Island region will transition to remote learning starting Thursday and for the foreseeable future.
Updated guidance for indoor sports in NJ
The New Jersey Department of Health released updated guidance on indoor sports activities in conjunction with an Executive Order signed by Governor Murphy prohibiting interstate indoor K-12, club and league youth sports competitions.
Executive Order No. 194 signed by Governor Murphy on Tuesday, takes effect as of 5 a.m. Thursday. Practices, inter-team games, scrimmages, and tournaments, both contact and non-contact, are permitted for Low, Medium and High Risk Sports in indoor and outdoor settings for in-state teams.
Under Executive Order No. 194 and the updated guidance, indoor interstate youth sports competitions - including those operated by school-based, club and recreational programs - are suspended in New Jersey as of Thursday. The suspension applies to sports across all risk levels.
New York senator describes experience in COVID-19 vaccine trial
A New York state senator is speaking out about his decision to participate in a vaccine trial for COVID-19.
Sen. Brad Hoylman said he has always been a supporter of vaccines and wanted to do his part. Hoylman still doesn't know if he got Pfizer's actual vaccine or a placebo.
New Jersey AG quarantining
Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal learned that a staff member he had contact with at the workplace on Monday tested positive for COVID-19. Upon learning this information, the Attorney General took a rapid COVID-19 test which came back positive; a follow-up PCR test, however, returned a negative result.
The Attorney General, who is asymptomatic, is closely following U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and New Jersey Department of Health guidance and is quarantining at home. Following established protocols, the Department of Law and Public Safety has begun the contact tracing process to notify everyone who may have come into close contact with the Attorney General during the potential infection window. The Attorney General will continue to perform his duties virtually while quarantined.
Suffolk restaurant exposure
The Suffolk County Health Department has issued an advisory about a potential COVID-19 exposure at two restaurants. Anyone who visited Mannino's Restaurant in Oakdale between Oct. 29 and Nov. 4 and the Village Idiot Irish Pub in Oakdale between Oct. 31 and Nov. 2 may have been exposed to the virus.
COVID at the White House
White House political director Brian Jack and at least two other White House aides have the coronavirus, sources familiar with the matter tell ABC News.
At this point, at least 12 people have tested positive in President Trump's orbit have tested positive since White House chief of staff Mark Meadows tested positive one week ago.
Cuomo announces restrictions for bars, restaurants, gyms
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the closing of bars, restaurants and gyms daily by 10 p.m. that goes into effect starting Friday at 10 p.m. Curb-side pick up may continue after 10 p.m.
New restrictions in New Jersey after 'devastating' numbers
Cases of the coronavirus continue to surge in New Jersey, as the state reported its highest daily total in seven months ahead of new restriction set to take effect Thursday. Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday there were 3,877 new positive cases, bringing the state total to 260,430. There were 21 additional fatalities, raising the state death toll to 14,661. The single-day total was the highest since April 24, when 4,247 cases were reported. Nearly 700 of the new cases were in Essex County, where officials in Newark say the current positivity rate is at 19%. They've put in restrictions that go beyond the state, mandating that all non-essential businesses close at 8 p.m. each night.
Know your NYC COVID Zone
You can find your COVID zone at NYC.gov/covidzone.
