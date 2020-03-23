Coronavirus

Bride forced to postpone wedding due to COVID-19 gives flowers away to random strangers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- One of the many side effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic is couples are being forced to reschedule their wedding dates.

After so much time, money, effort and planning, it can be a devastating situation to suddenly be in. A bride in Arkansas, however, used the postponing of her wedding to spread joy all over Little Rock.

RELATED: Toilet paper website helps you determine how many rolls you really need

She had 200 flower arrangements ready to go for the big day. Instead of letting them go to waste, she gave the florist permission to give them away to random strangers.

So, staff from Silks a Bloom drove to different neighborhoods, knocked on doors, and bouquet by bouquet, brightened peoples' days.

"Everyone has been overjoyed," Dale from Silks a Bloom said. "The second they see those flowers, they just get a smile on their face and they're so appreciative to kind of see people out doing good things."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycoronavirusacts of kindnessu.s. & worldweddingfeel good
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More than 2 dozen statues outfitted with face masks
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Ribbons of Remembrance: Westchester honors COVID-19 victims
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News