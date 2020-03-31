Coronavirus

Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine could be in human testing by September, company says

Johnson & Johnson announced Monday it could have a coronavirus vaccine ready for human testing by September.

The company said it has selected a lead vaccine candidate from constructs it's been working on since January.

The pharmaceutical giant has partnered with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, which has committed $1 billion to fund research, development and testing.

Johnson & Johnson said it expects to be able to start human clinical studies of its lead vaccine candidate in September at the latest, and said the first batches of a COVID-19 vaccine could be available for emergency use authorization in early 2021.

"The world is facing an urgent public health crisis and we are committed to doing our part to make a COVID-19 vaccine available and affordable globally as quickly as possible," Johnson + Johnson Chairman and CEO Alex Gorsky said in a news release.

The company also said it will establish new vaccine manufacturing capabilities in the U.S. and additional production capabilities internationally to help ensure a quick creation of global supply if their vaccine is approved.
