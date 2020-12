COVID Live Updates: Model projects 500K COVID deaths in US by April

Here are more of today's headlines:

A new model from the University of Washington is projecting the death toll in the U.S. will reach more than half a million by April 1.But researchers say that number would have been higher. The vaccine could help save more than 33,000 lives.Meanwhile, there are over 120,000 patients hospitalized with coronavirus in the US, according to the COVID Tracking Project.It marks the 20th straight day that the nation has hit a record high of current hospitalizations this month.The United States will require airline passengers from Britain to get a negative COVID-19 test before their flight, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced late Thursday.The U.S. is the latest country to announce new travel restrictions because of a new variant of the coronavirus that is spreading in Britain and elsewhere.Officials in Oregon say a "superspreader action" is likely behind two recent COVID-19 outbreaks in the state . The action in question: A person knowingly went to work while sick and later tested positive for the virus, Douglas County officials said last week.Two separate COVID-19 outbreaks have now been traced back to that person, officials said. Seven people died as a result of the first outbreak, and hundreds of people were forced to self-isolate over the second one.Curfews, quarantines and even border closings complicated Christmas celebrations Friday for countless people around the globe, but ingenuity, determination and imagination helped keep the day special for many.Around 1,000 British soldiers were spending Christmas Day trying to clear a huge backlog of truck drivers stuck in southeast England after France briefly closed its border to the U.K. then demanded coronavirus tests from all amid fears of a new, apparently more contagious, virus variant.Even as 4,000 international truck drivers spent yet another day cooped up in their cabs, some progress was evident Friday, with traffic around the English Channel port of Dover moving in an orderly fashion towards the extra ferries that were put on to make the short crossing across to Calais in northern France.Lying in a hospital bed laboring for breath despite being on oxygen, Dr. Susan Moore, a 52-year-old Black physician, stared into her cell phone and recorded a video alleging her battle with COVID-19 was made worse by the treatment she received from a doctor at a suburban Indianapolis, Indiana, hospital. Moore died on Sunday from complications of coronavirus, her son said. She had claimed that a physician treating her repeatedly ignored her complaints that she was in excruciating pain, and wanted to send her home. That doctor, she alleged, initially told her he felt uncomfortable giving her painkillers and "made me feel like a drug addict," she said on social media.Experts say it's a fact that traveling raises your risk of catching and spreading the coronavirus, and that's why millions of Americans are choosing to stay home this weekend. Millions more, however, appear to be ignoring government warnings . On Wednesday, December 23, the TSA screened 1,191,123 people at airport checkpoints nationwide. It's the highest checkpoint volume since March 16, when 1,257,823 people were screened. Despite warnings from the CDC and other agencies against traveling for the holidays, officials say more than 6 million travelers have been screened since Friday, December 18.