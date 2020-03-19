Coronavirus

Coronavirus News: Westchester County officials urge people to not hoard food, other supplies

By
NEW ROCHELLE, Westchester County (WABC) -- Westchester County officials are once again asking that people don't hoard food and other supplies after long lines turned out at one store in New Rochelle.

Video from a Costco in New Rochelle shows lines stretching out the door again.

Many stores are running out of food because of panic shopping and consumers are being urged to use common sense.

Lawmakers say they should avoid over-stocking at home so supplies will last longer for other people.

----------
DO YOU NEED A STORY INVESTIGATED? Dan Krauth and the 7 On Your Side Investigates team at Eyewitness News want to hear from you! Call our confidential tip line 1-877-TIP-NEWS (847-6397) or fill out the form BELOW. You can also contact Dan Krauth directly:

Email your questions, issues, or story ideas to 7OnYourSideDan@abc.com

Facebook: DanKrauthReports

Twitter: @ DanKrauthABC7

Instagram: @DanKrauth
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstarrytownwestchester countyvaccinescoronavirus7 on your side investigationcoronavirus new yorkcoronavirus westchester county
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LI cases over 50,000 with 1,800 deaths, Pride march postponed
NY farm offering contactless fresh produce pickup
Amid coronavirus, how well-staffed are Tri-State Area nursing homes?
DHS warns grocery stores, gas stations, COVID-19 testing sites of potential terror threats
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New York's face covering rule now in effect
Cuomo fires back after Trump tweets criticisms during briefing
Coronavirus response: Bob Iger named to job recovery task force
Disney on Bway concert stream benefits artists impacted by COVID-19
Reopening NY 'going to be an incremental process,' Cuomo says
Trump gives governors options on how to reopen the economy
LI woman deals with cancer diagnosis amid COVID-19 pandemic
Show More
Doctor details struggle of connecting with patients while wearing PPE
Porch projects bringing families together during COVID-19
Designer's 'flower flash' brighten up NYC streets
Coronavirus: California vs. New York - A timeline of two states
Nursing home families feel helpless as death toll climbs
More TOP STORIES News