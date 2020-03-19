Coronavirus News: Westchester County officials urge people to not hoard food, other supplies

NEW ROCHELLE, Westchester County (WABC) -- Westchester County officials are once again asking that people don't hoard food and other supplies after long lines turned out at one store in New Rochelle.
Video from a Costco in New Rochelle shows lines stretching out the door again.
Many stores are running out of food because of panic shopping and consumers are being urged to use common sense.
Lawmakers say they should avoid over-stocking at home so supplies will last longer for other people.
