Coronavirus News: Town of Greenburgh officers read to kids on Facebook

By Eyewitness News
GREENBURGH, Westchester County (WABC) -- While kids are out of school and stuck at home, police in Westchester County joined a nationwide initiative by reading books to kids online.

Officers from the Town of Greenburgh are taking to Facebook every night and reading bedtime stories to kids.

Recent selections have included "The Ugly Duckling" and "Where The Wild Things Are."

