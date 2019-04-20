NYC correction officer accused of driving drunk, crashing into cars

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- An off-duty correction officer was arrested after police say he drove drunk and crashed into multiple parked cars.

The incident was reported just before 1:30 a.m. Friday on Sherman Avenue.

Police say 28-year-old Brandon Dauo, an employee with the NYC Department of Correction, was intoxicated when he struck at least five cars before trying to flee the scene.

That crash then set off a chain reaction of other car crashes which left at least three people hurt .

Officials say when they arrived on scene, Dauo was slurring his speech and had bloodshot eyes. He refused to take a breathalyzer test.

He is facing charges of reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident, driving while intoxicated, driving while ability impaired and refusal to take breath test.

