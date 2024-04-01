A family of 4 needs to make at least $318k/year to live comfortably in NYC, study finds

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A family of four needs to make at least $318,406 a year to live comfortably in New York City, according to a new report.

The study from the financial company Smart Asset defines comfortable as spending 50 percent of income on necessities like housing and utilities, 30 percent for discretionary spending and 20 percent for savings.

The study found the average salary needed to live comfortably in a major city is $96,500 for one person and roughly $235,000 for a family of four.

The numbers are even higher in New York City.

Researchers say a single adult needs to make more than $138,000, or an hourly wage of $66.62, to live comfortably while a family of 4 needs more than $318,000.

According to Smart Asset, to cover necessities as a single person in New York City, you'll need an estimated $70,000 in wages.

The top three cities with the lowest salaries needed to live comfortably are all in Texas, Houston was the lowest.

