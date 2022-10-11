Woman arrested in $40M counterfeit operation in Long Island boutique

PLAINVIEW, Long Island (WABC) -- Officials in Nassau County announced on Tuesday they arrested a woman and confiscated $40,000,000 worth of counterfeit merchandise.

Lindsay Castelli, 31, was arrested Oct. 7 on a charge of trademark counterfeiting.

Police says they opened an investigation in April 2021 at Linny's Boutique at 1032 Old Country Road.

They say Castelli was the sole owner of the store that contained thousands of fake heat-sealed counterfeit labels along with assorted clothing and jewelry.

During a search warrant on Oct. 4, detectives found 22 printing press machines and various counterfeit items labeled from Gucci, Chanel, Prada, Dior, Ugg and Louis Vuitton.

They say the combined value was over $40,000,000 and the items were being shipped all over the United States.

Castelli surrendered to Nassau County Asset Forfeiture detectives on Oct. 7. She was released on a desk appearance ticket and ordered to appear in court on Nov. 2.

