Business

Kids can get lemonade stand 'bailouts' from Country Time

Country Time is turning something sour into something sweet.

The lemonade brand is bailing out our smallest businesses impacted by this pandemic, lemonade stands.

"We know this will be a rough summer for lemonade stands. And if the big guys are getting bailed out, why shouldn't we help the littlest entrepreneurs get the same treatment?" the company said on its website.

Country Time's "Littlest Bailout" program will give $100 checks to children who can't run lemonade stands this year.

To apply, children under 14 can write an essay about how they would spend the money and submit a photo of the lemonade stand sign they would have used.

The company will stop taking applications on August 12, 2020.

You can apply at: https://www.countrytimebailout.com/

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesscontestsbailoutchildrenbusinesslemonade
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Country Time paying fines, wants lemonade stands legalized
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in judge's son's murder may have been targeting another female judge
Fiery crash kills 2 on Bruckner Expressway in Bronx
2nd arrest made after man tortured, body found on McDonald's roof
AccuWeather: Not as extreme Tuesday
Mandatory outdoor water ban in Monmouth, Ocean counties
Tipping reinstated at some former no-tip NYC restaurants
New details in the murder case against UConn student
Show More
SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket delivers communications satellite
De Blasio opposes Trump's idea to send federal agents to NYC
NYC TV reporter dies after moped accident in Brooklyn
2 killed in jet ski crash in NYC marina
Con Edison asks Queens customers to conserve energy
More TOP STORIES News