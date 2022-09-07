LIVE | Gov. Hochul lifts mask mandate while riding mass transit

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Gov. Kathy Hochul has lifted the requirement to wear masks while riding mass transit during a news conference on Wednesday.

New signs will be displayed throughout the mass transit system letting riders know that masks are encouraged but optional.

Hochul also stressed the importance of respecting the choices of others.

Masks will also be optional at shelters, correctional facilities and detention centers.

Despite the lifting of masks on mass transit, masks will still be required at health care facilities across the state.

Hochul also received her updated booster shot specific to the omicron strain of COVID-19. She encouraged all other New Yorkers to do the same.

