COVID positivity climbs in NYC, push for increased testing on Staten Island

ST. GEORGE, Staten Island (WABC) -- Fears about a second wave of the coronavirus are growing in New York City.

Mayor Bill de Blasio warns that the rates need to stop climbing now, or residents should brace for new restrictions and closures.


Nearly 800 new coronavirus cases were reported on Tuesday.

Mayor de Blasio updated the citywide numbers Tuesday morning, and called Monday's 2.88% positivity rate "very worrisome."

"2.31% rolling average over seven days, there's still time to turn back this second wave if we do the work, it's possible we can turn this back, but this is a warning sign that we have some work to do," the mayor said.

Staten Island is of particular concern with the positivity rates in the Tottenville section reaching as high as nearly 7%.

Volunteers fanned the borough, urging people to get tested, and wear a mask.

They could be found at the Staten Island Ferry Terminal and also in several shopping centers, again offering PPE, information, and testing.

In Southern Brooklyn, which also recently saw a rise in cases, those red zones have now turned into orange warning zones after showing improvement.

That means some non-essential businesses can reopen and the city hopes they'll see the same results on Staten Island if people do their part.

New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene updated its data by zip code.

- Seven day average of percent positive by zip code
- Weekly counts of cases and persons tested by zip code

- More refined age breakdowns and trend data

The Mayor also provided guidance for the upcoming holidays.
- Safer holiday activities; get creative and stay smart, stick to core four
- Religious services: go virtual or outside
- Gatherings: know your own and others' risk, keep it small, outdoors is safer
- Travel: stay local, travel safely, get tested and quarantine after travel

Find a testing location near you.

