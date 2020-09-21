Health & Fitness

Coronavirus News: Growing evidence virus can linger in air, CDC says

The Centers for Disease Control updated a document Friday without fanfare that updates the agency's position on how the virus spreads.

The document still says person-to-person and coughing/sneezing/breathing are the primary ways the virus is transmitted through droplets.

But the agency now says there is growing evidence that airborne droplets after a sneeze or cough - droplets that linger in the air - are of concern.

"There is growing evidence that droplets and airborne particles can remain suspended in the air and be breathed in by others, and travel distances beyond 6 feet (for example, during choir practice, in restaurants, or in fitness classes)," the document now states. "In general, indoor environments without good ventilation increase this risk."

The updated guidance also emphasizes the importance of proper ventilation.

Read the updated document here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: NYC Mayor de Blasio briefing | LIVE
NYC 1 of 3 cities DOJ deemed 'anarchist jurisdiction'
2 dead in crash between tractor trailer and SUV
Back to school: Some NYC students begin in-person learning
Follow ABC7's NYC COVID-19 positivity rate tracker
Train derailment: Arrest in track debris sabotage; full service back on Monday
'From Brooklyn to the Bench: Remembering RBG' to air Monday
Show More
President Trump says SCOTUS announcement by week's end
A sweep for 'Schitt's Creek,' 'Succession' tops Emmy Awards
See full 2020 Emmys winners list
Officers hurt after crashing into parked van in Brooklyn
Woman facing DWI charge in Lindenhurst deadly crash
More TOP STORIES News