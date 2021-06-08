weather or not

Weather or Not: Pandemic Pets

Weather or Not: Lee Goldberg on pandemic pets

NEW YORK (WABC) -- When the coronavirus pandemic set in, all of us were forced into our homes and told to stay put.

In that solitude, many sought out companionship with pets! They became new members of the family that lightened the mood and brought us comfort.

For a lot of families, this was the right time to adopt. But now that we're on the road to reopening, what now? "It's hard for them and it's also hard for us.

So, we have to make a plan for them. We have to figure out how to make this transition easy for both of us," says Dr. Diane Levitan, Associate Professor at Long Island University College of Veterinary Medicine.

From cooped up 24/7 with constant attention to spending hours away from home, how can we make sure we are giving our pets the time and care they need? That's the topic for Episode 4 of "Weather or Not with Lee Goldberg."

