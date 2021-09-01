COVID News: Study finds Pfizer vaccine safe for most allergy sufferers

More than 97% of their high-risk patients had no immediate allergic reaction after the first dose of the vaccine.
1% had a minor allergic response.
Just 0.7% had a severe allergic response.
After the second dose, 98% had no allergic reaction.
Here are more of today's COVID-19 headlines:
Google delays return to work
Google is changing its return to office plans amid delta variant spread. They are extending the voluntary work-from-home period until January 10, 2022. It will stay fluid and employees will only be expected to return when it's deemed safe.
They will be given a 30-day notice before the work-from-home period ends. The company also expanded its special leave policy through January that provides support to caregivers.
Honolulu to require vaccine or negative COVID-19 test at most indoor businesses
The city of Honolulu has implemented an indoor vaccine requirement for most public businesses, set to begin next month.
All patrons will need to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test to enter restaurants, bars, museums, theaters and other establishments.
NY won't implement vaccine mandate for school staff, Hochul says
Mandatory vaccinations in all state-run congregate facilities are being explored, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced during her first COVID briefing on Tuesday.
But New York will not implement a vaccination mandate for school employees, and will instead opt to require weekly testing for the unvaccinated.
NJ likely to re-open vaccine mega-sites for booster shots
New Jersey will "almost certainly" reopen some of its COVID-19 vaccination mega-sites to meet the demand for upcoming booster shots, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday.
Murphy said he's just waiting for the CDC's final authorization on the eligibility window for booster shots.
Massapequa schools to comply with state mask mandate after all
Massapequa School District said students will comply with the state mandate requiring masks in schools after all.
The school board had voted to make masks optional before the New York State Department of Health filed an emergency regulation last week requiring all students, faculty and staff of schools to wear masks inside school buildings.
In a letter to the community, Superintendent of Schools Lucille Iconis said the board was still working on a possible legal challenge.
Children with COVID-19 hits second highest mark on record
The U.S. continues to see a concerning surge in children with COVID-19 as schools reopen and students head back to class.
In a newly released weekly report, which compiles state-by-state data on COVID-19 cases among children, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the Children's Hospital Association (CHA) found that just under 204,000 new child COVID-19 cases were reported last week, marking the second highest week on record.
Nassau County vaccine milestone
County Executive Laura Curran announced that one million Nassau County residents have now received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.
"Nassau County has the highest adult vaccination rate in New York State and the third highest in the United States and we're committed to keeping up our momentum," Curran said.
Nurse with 5 children, including newborn, dies from COVID as husband remains hospitalized
Family members are mourning the loss of an ER nurse from southern California who died from COVID-19 as her husband remains in the hospital with the virus.
Davy Macias, a mother of five and registered nurse who had been caring for patients since the beginning of the pandemic, died Thursday after being hospitalized with COVID-19.
"She touched everybody's life. When she's there, she's an advocate for all of her patients. It's always for the benefit of the patient and the babies. She's a great and amazing woman," her sister added.
NJ to end pandemic unemployment benefits
New Jersey will end the coronavirus-related unemployment benefits program on Sept. 4, Gov. Murphy announced. The governor says the cost to the state is too high. "The proper way to extend federal UI benefits is through federal action, not a patchwork of state ones," he said.
What to know about delta and other COVID-19 variants of concern
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listed the COVID-19 delta variant as one of its "variants of concern" (VOCs) on June 15. According to the CDC, VOCs can be more contagious, more dangerous, less susceptible to available treatments or harder to detect. The current VOCs all have mutations in the virus's spike protein, which acts as a key to break into cells to infect them. And that's a potential concern because the spike protein from the original version of the virus is what scientists used to design all three authorized vaccines. It's also what monoclonal antibody treatments latch on to so the virus can't get into your cells, effectively "neutralizing" the threat. So far none of these mutations have changed the virus enough to undercut the vaccines. The uncontrolled spread of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, means the virus is mutating quickly. That's why many new variants are being discovered in places with the highest infection rates and large numbers of unvaccinated individuals, like the United States, the United Kingdom, India and Brazil.
