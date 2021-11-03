COVID News: Vaccine appointments set to open at Walgreens, CVS for kids 5-11

Millions of doses have already been shipped out nationwide, including 231,000 doses for New York City alone.
Walgreens plans to open its online scheduler Wednesday so people can make appointments for shots beginning on Saturday.
CVS plans to start scheduling appointments later this week.
Here are more of today's COVID-19 headlines:
NYC-run sites to offer kids vaccines starting Thursday
City-run vaccination sites will offer shots for children ages 5-11 years old starting Thursday, pending one final approval piece from the CDC, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday morning. "Tomorrow's going to be a historic day for the city in our fight against Covid as we reach the youngest New Yorkers," the mayor said.
Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not play against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, a source confirmed to ESPN. The NFL has considered Rodgers as unvaccinated since the start of the season, sources confirmed to ESPN and as first reported by NFL Network. Under league protocol, if Rodgers tests positive and is unvaccinated, he must quarantine for a minimum of 10 days and cannot return until Nov. 13 at the earliest, if he remains asymptomatic.
Kids ages 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine
The U.S. enters a new phase in its COVID-19 vaccination campaign, with shots now available to millions of elementary-age children in what health officials hailed as a major breakthrough after more than 18 months of illness, hospitalizations, deaths and disrupted education. With the federal government promising enough vaccine to protect the nation's 28 million kids ages 5-11, pediatricians' offices, pharmacies, hospitals, schools and health clinics were poised to begin the shots after the final OK late Tuesday.
"This is not going to be 'The Hunger Games,'" said Dr. Allison Arwady, Chicago's public health commissioner, referring to the chaotic early national rollout of adult vaccines nearly a year ago. Chicago expected to have nearly enough vaccine in just the first week for nearly half of its 210,000 school-aged children, and many more doses later on.
Q&A: What to know about COVID-19 vaccines for kids aged 5-11
Vaccinations finally are available to U.S. children as young as 5, to the relief of some parents even as others have questions or fears. Late Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the final OK for youngsters age 5 to 11 to get kid-size doses of the vaccine made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech. Pediatricians and other doctors' groups praised the move and are gearing up to help families decide whether to vaccinate their children. The shots could be available as soon as Wednesday and will be offered at pediatricians offices, clinics and pharmacies. Like COVID-19 vaccines for adults, they are free. Here's everything you need to know.
Biden advances sweeping new vaccine, COVID test mandates for private sector
It's likely to become President Joe Biden's most hotly contested COVID policy yet: a sweeping nationwide safety standard for the American workplace that demands large businesses require their employees to either get the vaccine or test regularly. The temporary emergency rule would apply to every U.S. private business that employs 100 workers or more -- from grocery clerks to meatpacking plant employees -- impacting some 80 million Americans. It would be the first time Washington has set a federal standard that regards a respiratory virus as an occupational hazard outside of the health care sector, essentially putting COVID in the same category as other workplace safety concerns as asbestos and dangerous machinery.
Will the supply chain issues impact holiday shopping? Here's what the experts say
With the holiday shopping suddenly upon us, it appears that getting that perfect gift or preparing that perfect meal will be far more challenging than in years past due to supply chain issues. Shoppers are noticing that it's difficult to find a variety of items, and virtually everything from food to Christmas trees are more expensive. The price increase is being caused by gridlock at major seaports and a truck driver shortage across the country. Analysts say the forecast for the holiday season is not looking better.
Pharmacists can administer additional COVID-19 vaccines to those 18+
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation S.4807-A/A.6476, which expands the immunizations that licensed pharmacists can administer to patients who are 18 years or older. Under the new law, pharmacists will be able to administer vaccines recommended by the CDC for hepatitis A and B, human papillomavirus, measles, mumps, rubella, and varicella. The new law also makes permanent the ability for licensed pharmacists to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.
"Immunizations are the best tool at our disposal for protecting public health and we must implement every sensible measure to make vaccines widely available," Governor Hochul said. "With this new law, we are expanding the locations where New Yorkers can go to get vaccines to protect their own health - and the health of their communities."
