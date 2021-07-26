Coronavirus Updates: Vaccine protection may wane after 7 months, BioNTechCEO says

Ugur Sahin, BioNTech CEO, the company that helped develop the Pfizer vaccine, told the Wall Street Journal that "antibody levels are dropping seven months after immunization among some vaccine recipients," but he added, "Most of them will remain protected against severe disease and might not need a third dose."
Dr. Anthony Fauci suggested a booster shot may be needed for people with weaker immune systems.
"Those are the kind of individuals that if there's going to be a third booster, which might likely happen, would be among first, the vulnerable," he said.
Here are more of today's headlines:
Most unvaccinated unlikely to get shots, new poll finds
A new poll shows that most Americans who haven't been vaccinated against the coronavirus say they are unlikely to get the shots. About 16% say they probably will get the vaccine. Most also doubt they would work against the aggressive delta variant, despite evidence they do. Those findings underscore the challenges facing public health officials as soaring infections in some states threaten to overwhelm hospitals. The poll conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found 35% of adults who have not yet received a vaccine say they probably will not, and 45% say they definitely will not. That means "that there will be more preventable cases, more preventable hospitalizations and more preventable deaths," said Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease specialist at Johns Hopkins University.
US purchase extra Pfizer doses for children, possible booster shots
The Biden administration purchased an additional 200 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine to prepare for potential additional vaccine needs in the US, an administration official familiar with the contract tells CNN. Despite the slowing demand for COVID-19 vaccines, the administration official said the additional shots would be needed for children under 12, pending approval from the US Food and Drug Administration, and the possibility of booster shots for vaccinated individuals.
Radio host changes tune on vaccinations after hospitalized with COVID
For months, conservative Nashville, Tennessee-based radio host Phil Valentine has repeatedly made posts on multiple social media platforms telling his fans that if they weren't at risk for Covid-19, they shouldn't get the vaccine. That message changed on July 23, when the Valentine family made a public statement on the Facebook page of his talk radio station's Facebook page.
Federal court lifts CDC rules for Florida-based cruise ships
Pandemic restrictions on Florida-based cruise ships are no longer in place under a ruling Friday by a federal appeals court, while the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention seek to fight a Florida lawsuit challenging the regulations. A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals had temporarily blocked a previous ruling last Saturday that sided with Florida officials, but the court reversed that decision on Friday, explaining that the CDC failed to demonstrate an entitlement to a stay pending appeal.
Some of US's largest school districts reinstating masks
Mask mandates are being reinstated in some states, largely because of the Delta variant. The CDC director is calling it one of the most infectious respiratory diseases scientists have ever seen. Some of the biggest school districts are now making masks mandatory this upcoming school year. Atlanta, Chicago, and Boston all announced students and staff will be required to wear face coverings regardless of vaccination status. One model predicts the current spike in cases won't peak until October. "We are yet at another pivotal moment in this pandemic," said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director.
NYC vaccination rates by zip code
There are about a dozen communities in the New York City area where three out of four people have not been vaccinated yet. 7 On Your Side Investigates created a map where the darkest colored zip codes have the most vaccinated New Yorkers and the lightest, the least.
