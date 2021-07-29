Coronavirus Updates: FDA extends Johnson & Johnson vaccine's shelf life

The single-shot vaccine's shelf life has been extended from four-and-a-half to six months.
That's when it's kept at refrigerated temperatures of 36 to 46 degrees Fahrenheit.
Johnson & Johnson is updating expiration dates on its website for vaccine providers.
Here are more of today's headlines:
UFT expected to announce changes for fall
The United Federation of Teachers is expected to call on class size limits when students return to New York City Schools in the coming weeks.
Right now, the city is expected to follow CDC guidelines when it comes to spacing out students in classrooms which requires 3 feet of distance between each student while wearing masks.
Disney World mask requirements
Beginning July 30, face coverings are required for all guests (ages 2 and up) while indoors and in Disney buses, monorail and Disney Skyliner, regardless of vaccination status. This includes upon entering and throughout all attractions.
Face coverings remain optional for all guests in outdoor common areas.
Google, Facebook will require employees to be vaccinated upon return to offices
Google is postponing a return to the office for most workers until mid-October and rolling out a policy that will eventually require everyone to be vaccinated once its sprawling campuses are fully reopened.
The announcement Wednesday came as the more highly contagious delta variant is driving a dramatic spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
Facebook made a similar announcement on Wednesday, saying employees at any of its U.S. based campuses will be required to be vaccinated.
Pentagon requires masks in all Department of Defense facilities
On Wednesday, Department of Defense officials announced that masks will be required in all facilities in accordance with CDC guidelines. The Director of Administration and Management directed that service members, federal employees, onsite contractors and visitors wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.
Yonkers announces new COVID vaccine protocol
On Wednesday at the Special Meeting of the Yonkers Board of Education the Trustees adopted COVID-19 Protocol Resolution 4.1 in compliance with the City of Yonkers Workforce COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate issued today by Mayor Mike Spano. The resolution was adopted to protect the safety of students and employees by preventing the resurgence of COVID-19 cases and in particular the COVID-19 Delta variant.
School district employees must prove they have been vaccinated by Sept. 1 or undergo weekly COVID testing. Additionally, Yonkers Board of Education employees and students must continue to wear masks at all times regardless of vaccination status while at school.
NY adds hospital vaccine mandate, Cuomo wants 'everyone back in the office' by Labor Day
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced vaccination rules for state workers and state-run hospitals Wednesday, and for many, there will be no weekly testing option rather than getting the COVID-19 shot. All patient-facing health care workers in state-run hospitals must get vaccinated, with no testing option, Cuomo said. It was one of several announcements made by Cuomo, including another calling for state employers to bring employees back in the office by Labor Day.
NJ recommends indoor masking, NY guidance to come
After the CDC released new guidance on indoor masking for areas seeing spikes in COVID cases, local leaders are revisiting the current policies. Parts of New York and New Jersey are among the high risk areas, and on Wednesday, Governor Phil Murphy and Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli strongly recommended that both vaccinated and unvaccinated residents wear masks in indoor settings when there is increased risk.
"Our metrics are trending in the wrong direction, and new data suggests the Delta variant is more transmissible even among vaccinated individuals, which is why we are making this strong recommendation," Murphy and Persichilli said in a joint statement. "Fortunately, our numbers are a fraction of those in many other states, most of which have significantly lower vaccination rates."
New York officials said they are still reviewing the guidance and will issue an update in the coming days.
NYC offering $100 vaccine incentive
Starting Friday, New York City will be offering $100 to anyone who gets vaccinated at a city-run vaccination site, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday. The announcement comes as the city continues its push to get more residents vaccinated. 9.9 million residents have received at least one dose to date, the mayor said.
New Pfizer data suggests 3rd COVID vaccine dose 'strongly' boosts protection against delta variant
A third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine can "strongly" boost protection against the delta variant -- beyond the protection afforded by the standard two doses, suggests new data released by Pfizer on Wednesday. The data posted online, which are expected to be discussed in a company earnings call on Wednesday morning, suggest that antibody levels against the delta variant in people ages 18 to 55 who receive a third dose of vaccine are greater than five-fold than following a second dose. Among people ages 65 to 85, the Pfizer data suggest that antibody levels against the Delta variant after receiving a third dose of vaccine are greater than 11-fold than following a second dose.
NYC vaccination rates by zip code
There are about a dozen communities in the New York City area where three out of four people have not been vaccinated yet. 7 On Your Side Investigates created a map where the darkest colored zip codes have the most vaccinated New Yorkers and the lightest, the least.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question