COVID Live Updates: Report of vaccine distribution problems across the country

In Los Angeles, organizers at a vaccination site at Dodger Stadium fear supplies could run out by Wednesday.
In Florida, a line of cars stretched for 12 blocks and many people were turned away.
Still, the Biden administration says it's confident it can get 100 million more Americans vaccinated in its first 100 days.
Its plan includes mass vaccination centers and training an army of people to give the shots.
What to know about coronavirus:
Tracking COVID-19 availability and progress in NYC
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
Coronavirus by zip code - New York City
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
RELATED: Sign up for National Geographic's weekly Coronavirus Update newsletter, and more
Here are more of today's headlines:
New vaccination sites open on Long Island, supply dwindles in NYC
Vaccination sites are set to open on Long Island Monday, as inoculations continue in some New York City locations despite supply shortages.
The state will open a vaccination site at Grace Cathedral International in Uniondale.
And Nassau County begins a pop-up campaign in disproportionately affected neighborhoods with a pilot at Union Baptist Church in Hempstead.
The Stony Brook vaccination site is supposed to open today as well.
Meantime in New York City, there are many signs designating the Brooklyn Army Terminal as a mass vaccination site, but it is not open.
It remains closed, as it has been for the past three days, due to lack of vaccine supply.
NYC offering transportation for seniors
Beginning this week, seniors age 65 or older who are unable to make their own arrangements and need transportation to and from a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can sign up for transportation through the City, Mayor de Blasio announced today.
"We are moving heaven and earth to get our senior neighbors vaccinated", said Mayor Bill de Blasio. "Now, seniors who need a ride to an appointment will get one, ensuring our vaccines go to those who need them most."
Woman ready to celebrate 109th birthday after beating COVID
A woman in Wisconsin who beat COVID-19 is now getting ready to celebrate her 109th birthday. Ruth Stryzewski spent several weeks in isolation while fighting the virus, but her family said her symptoms were mild.
New Jersey numbers
An additional 4,686 COVID cases were reported in New Jersey, bringing the statewide total to 565,097 and 26 new deaths.
UK aims to give 1st COVID-19 shot to all adults by September
The U.K. government plans to offer a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to every adult by September as the nation's health care system battles the worst crisis in its 72-year-history.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Sunday that the government will soon begin a trial of round the clock injections at some locations as it continues to add more vaccination sites to increase the pace of delivery. The National Health Service opened a mass vaccination center on Saturday at the historic Salisbury Cathedral, where injections were accompanied by organ music.
Vaccination site to open at Manhattan church amid supply shortage
Appointments have been booked solid as new COVID-19 vaccination sites open up around New York City, but distribution is just one part of the battle. The need for these shots grow every day as New York reports a total of 32,725 deaths from coronavirus since the pandemic began, 1.2 million people have tested positive and the current positivity rate stands well over 5%. On Saturday, 500 seniors were vaccinated at NYCHA complexes, and yet another vaccine site opens Sunday at the Abyssinian Church in Harlem.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Positive COVID-19 cases by zip code - New York City
Tracking COVID-19 availability and progress in NYC
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
RELATED: Sign up for National Geographic's weekly Coronavirus Update newsletter, and more
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question