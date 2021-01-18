coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus Update New York: Vaccination sites open on Long Island amid supply crunch

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Vaccination sites are set to open on Long Island Monday, as inoculations continue in many New York City locations despite supply shortages.

The state will open a vaccination site at Grace Cathedral International in Uniondale.

And Nassau County begins a pop-up campaign in disproportionately affected neighborhoods with a pilot at Union Baptist Church in Hempstead.

The Stony Brook vaccination site is supposed to open today as well.

This is the site where 20,000 people signed up last week using an unauthorized sign-up web link and had their appointments voided.

Meantime in New York City, there are many signs designating the Brooklyn Army Terminal as a mass vaccination site, but it is not open.

It remains closed, as it has been for the past three days, due to lack of vaccine supply.

But vaccination efforts continue in other places in the city, including Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem, which opened Sunday and will open again today by appointment only.

On Saturday, 500 seniors were vaccinated at NYCHA complexes.

Getting shots in arms in black and brown communities continues to be a goal of the city as officials target the communities hit hardest by COVID-19.

At Abyssinian on Sunday, lines stretched around the block.

At the Brooklyn Army Terminal, officials say they are hoping to get enough supply to reopen, but it is not clear when that will happen.

People with appointments were turned away Friday, while other appointments were canceled because there was not enough vaccine. The city says it's asking state and federal authorities to get more there as soon as possible.

The state is only getting a few hundred thousand doses, though millions of residents are now eligible.

Governor Andrew Cuomo estimates it could be until April before the vaccine supply reaches a critical mass.

