Unauthorized vaccine scheduling link leads to canceled appointments on Long Island

The general counsel for the Office of Information Technology Services said an unauthorized scheduling link was published this week.
The governor's office said it was a legitimate, internal link that was erroneously shared to the public, put out on social media -- so people who had this link "had unfair advantage that others didn't."
The link not only affected residents on Long Island, but across New York State.
"It has come to our attention that an unpublished scheduling link was shared without authorization on social media this week, allowing some New Yorkers to make vaccine appointments for state-operated sites that are not currently open and were not taking appointments at Binghamton, Buffalo, Plattsburgh, Potsdam, Stony Brook and Utica. Out of an abundance of caution we referred this issue to the Inspector General. As this pandemic has shown, equity and equal access are critical in distributing the vaccine, and to ensure these principles are followed all unauthorized appointments have been voided - we are currently contacting everyone who used the unauthorized link to inform them of the situation. We will continue to safeguard all New Yorkers' information and ensure equal access to the vaccine for everyone eligible. As a reminder, the only way to sign up for vaccinations at State-operated locations is through the Department of Health's Am I Eligible website."
Those who had made appointments with this link are being informed that their appointments are not valid. No one who signed up for these vaccines received one. The appointments were for sites that had not been set up yet, an official said.
