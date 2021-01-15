coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus Update New York City: Mount Sinai cancels some vaccine appointments as supply runs low

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Vaccine supply is stretching thin across several hospitals in New York City, causing some to cancel or stop scheduling new appointments.

Mount Sinai Hospital said it canceled public vaccination appointments from Friday, January 15, through Tuesday, January 19, due to supply shortages.

A spokesperson with Mount Sinai said the hospital will inform patients when more supplies become available and reopen vaccination appointments for eligible patients.

For those who have appointments scheduled after Tuesday, Mount Sinai said it will provide updates as it knows more.

NYU Langone is no longer scheduling new appointments due to their supply constraints.

Supply is "running very low" and though they are not canceling appointments, they will not return to booking new appointments until they can guarantee they have the shots in hand, an NYUL spokesperson told ABC.

ALSO READ | Lenox Hill Hospital workers get goodie bags of appreciation

They emphasize they have the capacity to administer more, they just need the doses to do it.

"It's just really low -- we want to get shots in arms, we just need the supplies," the spokesperson said.

They have not been able to confirm when the next shipment is going to be.

At Northwell, supply is tight. They are not currently canceling appointments.

The way their system is set up, they do not book appointments for doses they don't have, a Northwell spokesperson said. But the supply they are currently operating with is "limited," and moreover varies site by site and appointments are booking quickly.

"The number of vaccination PODs and our capacity to book appointments will remain dependent on the vaccine supply and, because the number of those doses is still limited, we encourage everyone interested in getting the vaccine to stay patient," the spokesperson said.

RELATED | Where can you get a COVID-19 vaccine? Tracking availability and progress
EMBED More News Videos

Lauren Glassberg has the latest on the vaccination sites in NYC and who is next in line for the shot.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Positive COVID-19 cases by zip code - New York City


Tracking COVID-19 availability and progress in NYC
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine

Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you

RELATED: Sign up for National Geographic's weekly Coronavirus Update newsletter, and more

Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york cityvaccinesmedicalreopen nyccoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinehospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19mount sinai hospitalhealthhospitalnyc news
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID Live Updates: Promising trials for Johnson & Johnson's 1 dose vaccine
COVID NYC Update: Hospital workers get goodie bags of appreciation
Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-NY) tests positive for COVID-19
Jones Beach mega-site opens, 2nd COVID variant cluster confirmed
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden unveils $1.9T COVID relief plan with new stimulus checks
Firefighters battle massive blaze at NYC building: FDNY
VACCINE TRACKER: Where you can get the COVID-19 shot in NYC
Joanne Rogers, widow of iconic TV host Mister Rogers, dies at 92
'Do you need help?' Police say waitress saved abused boy
Marvel's 'WandaVision' a 'bananas' must-see for sitcom lovers
The Countdown: Security ramps up in DC ahead of Inauguration Day
Show More
NYC mom keeps son's memory alive with blood drives
Mural depicting slavery now up for debate at NJ middle school
NYC increasing security, sending 200 NYPD officers to DC for inauguration
Some designated hotspots outside of NYC can resume indoor dining
COVID NYC Update: Hospital workers get goodie bags of appreciation
More TOP STORIES News