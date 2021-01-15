Coronavirus Update New York City: Mount Sinai cancels some vaccine appointments as supply runs low

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9598258" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lauren Glassberg has the latest on the vaccination sites in NYC and who is next in line for the shot.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Vaccine supply is stretching thin across several hospitals in New York City, causing some to cancel or stop scheduling new appointments.Mount Sinai Hospital said it canceled public vaccination appointments from Friday, January 15, through Tuesday, January 19, due to supply shortages.A spokesperson with Mount Sinai said the hospital will inform patients when more supplies become available and reopen vaccination appointments for eligible patients.For those who have appointments scheduled after Tuesday, Mount Sinai said it will provide updates as it knows more.NYU Langone is no longer scheduling new appointments due to their supply constraints.Supply is "running very low" and though they are not canceling appointments, they will not return to booking new appointments until they can guarantee they have the shots in hand, an NYUL spokesperson told ABC.They emphasize they have the capacity to administer more, they just need the doses to do it."It's just really low -- we want to get shots in arms, we just need the supplies," the spokesperson said.They have not been able to confirm when the next shipment is going to be.At Northwell, supply is tight. They are not currently canceling appointments.The way their system is set up, they do not book appointments for doses they don't have, a Northwell spokesperson said. But the supply they are currently operating with is "limited," and moreover varies site by site and appointments are booking quickly."The number of vaccination PODs and our capacity to book appointments will remain dependent on the vaccine supply and, because the number of those doses is still limited, we encourage everyone interested in getting the vaccine to stay patient," the spokesperson said.