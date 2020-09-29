COVID-19 cases increasing rapidly in children across US, researchers find

ATLANTA -- New reports show the number of pediatric COVID-19 cases in the United States is on the rise.
The American Academy of Pediatrics and Children's Health Association found that pediatric cases of the virus increased from 2.2% in April to 10% in September.
Then a study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that children ages 12-17 made up twice as many COVID-19 case as those ages 5-11.
These new reports come as the virus' death toll eclipses 1 million worldwide.
Elizabeth McNew from Atlantic Beach, Florida is one of those cases. She was just 12 years old, but she passed away on Friday after a 10-day battle with the virus.
"I never got to hear her voice again," her mother sobbed.
On Monday, President Donald Trump formally announced plans to distribute 150 million rapid tests across the country as part of a push to entice states to reopen schools.
