NYC 'Test to Treat' unit improves access to COVID antiviral Paxlovid

On Thursday, New York City announced a new 'Test to Treat' mobile unit. The mobile unit, the first in the country, is a joint federal and city program to improve access to the COVID antiviral drug Paxlovid. It helps with the big goal - stopping hospitalizations.
Three mobile testing units - will include a doctor who can prescribe antiviral medications for those who are eligible. The units will be set up outside pharmacies that can immediately fill those prescriptions.
The sites will be located in Inwood, South Ozone Park Queens, and the Bronx:
Manhattan: Inwood Pharmacy, 4915 Broadway
Bronx: Burke Ave Pharmacy, 759 Burke Ave.
Queens: Rex Pharmacy, 119-01 Rockaway Blvd, South Ozone Park
By the end of July, there are expected to be more than 30 mobile sites.
Pfizer is seeking FDA approval the oral medication Paxlovid -- it is currently authorized for emergency use only. Federal offiicals are hoping this new site on wheels gives everyone a shot at treatment.
Mayor Eric Adams took Paxlovid after testing positive for COVID in April, and he credits it for his mild case.
The statewide COVID positivity rate in New York is 8.88 percent. According to state leaders, 15 people have died since Wednesday. It is a reminder to community members to continue taking precautions -- a good first step is getting tested.
