Health & Fitness

NYC 'Test to Treat' unit improves access to COVID antiviral Paxlovid

By
EMBED <>More Videos

NYC 'Test to Treat' unit improves access to COVID antiviral Paxlovid

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Summer has just begun, but medical experts are focusing their attention on the fall - when many say they think COVID could come roaring back.

On Thursday, New York City announced a new 'Test to Treat' mobile unit. The mobile unit, the first in the country, is a joint federal and city program to improve access to the COVID antiviral drug Paxlovid. It helps with the big goal - stopping hospitalizations.

Three mobile testing units - will include a doctor who can prescribe antiviral medications for those who are eligible. The units will be set up outside pharmacies that can immediately fill those prescriptions.

The sites will be located in Inwood, South Ozone Park Queens, and the Bronx:

Manhattan: Inwood Pharmacy, 4915 Broadway
Bronx: Burke Ave Pharmacy, 759 Burke Ave.
Queens: Rex Pharmacy, 119-01 Rockaway Blvd, South Ozone Park

By the end of July, there are expected to be more than 30 mobile sites.

Pfizer is seeking FDA approval the oral medication Paxlovid -- it is currently authorized for emergency use only. Federal offiicals are hoping this new site on wheels gives everyone a shot at treatment.

Mayor Eric Adams took Paxlovid after testing positive for COVID in April, and he credits it for his mild case.



The statewide COVID positivity rate in New York is 8.88 percent. According to state leaders, 15 people have died since Wednesday. It is a reminder to community members to continue taking precautions -- a good first step is getting tested.

ALSO READ | Heartbroken family speaks out after grandmother killed in Brooklyn hit and run rampage

EMBED More News Videos

A devastated family is speaking out after a grandmother was killed and her 8-year-old grandson was injured during a Brooklyn hit and run rampage. Sonia Rincon has more.


----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News


Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessinwoodmanhattansouth ozone parkqueensbronxnew york cityhealthcoronavirus new york citycovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 boys, ages 11 and 13, stabbed in brawl outside NYCHA complex
Woman killed while pushing stroller believed to be targeted: sources
14-year-old tiger dies after contracting COVID-19 at zoo
Vintage Burger King found behind wall inside Delaware mall
Body of missing man recovered in water near Long Beach
New York lawmakers to vote on new gun rules following ruling
Feds open probe into NYPD sex crimes unit over alleged gender bias
Show More
Supreme Court allows Biden to end Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy
Delta pilots picketing at JFK, airports nationwide in contract push
AccuWeather: Very hot and humid
Texas woman accused in cyclist death arrested in Costa Rica
Jackson sworn in as 1st Black woman to sit on Supreme Court
More TOP STORIES News