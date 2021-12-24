Education

Nassau County teen helps other students with tutoring website

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Long Island teen helps other students with tutoring website

PLAINVIEW, Long Island (WABC) -- The holiday break couldn't come soon enough for so many students overwhelmed, anxious, and just trying to keep up with their school work as the pandemic worsened in a matter of days.

"A lack of focus. I mean, we're all going through mental struggles because of the pandemic, and the difficulties it's caused us," Srijan Sai, a 12th Grader, said.

For Srijan, it was derivatives in pre-calc.

For middle schooler Jayden Axelrod and her family, it was pre-algebra. Let's face it, parents do not make the best math tutors.

ALSO READ | 2 babies survive Kentucky tornado that carried them away in bathtub
EMBED More News Videos

The bathtub was found in a nearby yard, upside down, with the babies underneath.


"As you know, math is taught a lot different than when it was when I was a kid," Craig Axelrod said.

Mitchell Meyer had the answer - Blastoff Tutoring.

It's an online tutoring site he actually launched back in March of 2020, initially because the pandemic was restricting the ways that honor students could gain hours of community service. Meyer, a senior at Plainview-Old Bethpage, says it has become so much more.

"So the learning loss from students who, whether a close contact or get COVID, have to quarantine for 10 days, it's not easy to make up 10 days of work," Meyer explained.

It is easy to log onto a virtual session with an honors student and get answers to your questions for free.

Most of the tutoring is for science and math, but also for music and foreign language depending on who's available.

Meyer is hoping to grow his site even more.

"The passion that drives me to keep expanding it..is seeing the reaction of both students and parents," Meyer said.

ALSO READ | More than 30 dry shampoo, conditioners recalled
EMBED More News Videos

P&G Issues voluntary recall of aerosol dry conditioner spray products and aerosol dry shampoo spray products


Using National Honor Societies to network, Meyer now has at least 70 different tutors signed onto his service from 5 different states - New York, Illinois, Michigan, North Carolina, and Texas.

While the pandemic continues to make education unpredictable, Meyer is just hoping those who sign onto his site can find something to count on.

Don't forget to #BeKind. For more stories of kindness, check out our "Be Kind" campaign page and follow our Facebook group. Let us know if you see someone doing something kind by filling out the form below:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationplainviewnassau countynew yorkcovid 19 pandemicbe kindcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Woman killed, 2 friends all celebrating birthdays shot outside NYC bar
Search: COVID positivity rates by neighborhood
NY sets another record with 38,835 COVID cases, new testing sites open
These bonbons are selling out every day in just 20 minutes
NYC reduces crowd size, adds mask rule for New Year's Eve
What's closed on Broadway? 'Waitress' latest COVID casualty
AccuWeather: Early snow for some
Show More
Santa's house valued at more than $1 million: Zillow
Mayors of NJ's 2 biggest cities test positive for COVID
COVID omicron variant symptoms to know
TSA officer jumps over conveyor belt to save choking baby's life
How churches are dealing with rising COVID while celebrating Christmas
More TOP STORIES News