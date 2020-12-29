COVID Live Updates: Doctors see severe psychosis in small number of coronavirus patients

Doctors say a small number of COVID-19 patients who have never had mental health problems are developing these symptoms weeks after contracting the virus.
Many of them did not have severe coronavirus cases.
Experts say it could be another example of the virus impacting neurological and cognitive abilities.
Hospitals overwhelmed in California
California is taking drastic steps as its hospitals are overwhelmed by coronavirus patients. The US military has deployed medical troops to help. The Los Angeles region now reporting a 600% increase in deaths since November. It comes as 96% of hospitals there reported no room for emergency patients over the weekend.
NJ warehouse party busted, organizers arrested
Police in New Jersey busted a massive party at a warehouse with more than 200 people inside. The gathering over the weekend in Newark was an extreme violation of the 10-person indoor limit due to COVID-19 restrictions. The party was held inside a warehouse on Libella Court where illegal gambling also took place. Police say the hosts of the party also served alcohol without a license. Two women accused of organizing the event are now facing several charges.
New Jersey indicators
Gov. Phil Murphy reported an additional 21 deaths in New Jersey for a total of 16,706 statewide. He said 2,745 new cases were reported for a total of 463,965.
NYC positivity rate increases
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio announced an additional 224 hospitalizations in the city and a total of 2,428 new cases on Monday. The 7-day positivity rate has increased to 7.24%.
Cuomo vows to crack down on vaccine fraud
Gov. Cuomo announced anyone who engages in fraud to receive of administer the vaccine outside of criteria set by NYSDOH will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. Cuomo will issue an Executive Order to increase penalties for providers that intentionally disregard prioritization. Administration to a person knowingly not eligible could result in a penalty for the provider of up to $1 million and revocation of all state licenses.
New York vaccination priority population expands
Gov. Cuomo said those eligible for the vaccine this week is expanding to cover urgent care center employees, those administering the vaccine and residents of OASAS facilities. Next week, the criteria will open up to ambulatory care health care workers and public-facing health workers -- including those who administer COVID tests.
Novavax COVID-19 vaccine becomes 5th to begin Phase 3 trials in US
A huge study of another COVID-19 vaccine candidate is getting underway Monday as states in the U.S. continue to roll out scarce supplies of the nation's first shot options. The U.S. has authorized emergency use of two vaccines, one made by Pfizer and BioNTech and the other by Moderna, but doses will be rationed for months. The candidate made by Novavax Inc. is the fifth to reach final-stage testing in the U.S. Some 30,000 volunteers are needed to prove if this vaccine - a different kind than its Pfizer and Moderna competitors - really works and is safe.
Why getting a COVID-19 vaccine doesn't mean you should stop mask-wearing
Nearly 2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the US, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and more than 9.5 million doses have been distributed. While these developments mark a historic moment and hold much promise, that doesn't mean Americans can stop wearing masks anytime soon. CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician and visiting professor at George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health, explains why.
