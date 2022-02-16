7 on your side investigation

NYC restaurant COVID vaccine mandate: Thousands warned, handful of violations

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Restaurant COVID vaccine mandate: Thousands warned, handful of fines

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Restaurant workers have had to take on a new role recently, in addition to serving food. They've been forced to act as the vaccine bouncers, checking to make sure people have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccines before dining.

It has led to some confrontations and uncomfortable situations.

"It puts the workers in the middle of a very difficult place," NYC Hospitality Alliance Executive Director Andrew Rigie said.

It has been six months since New York City enacted a vaccine mandate for restaurants and other businesses, and 7 On Your Side Investigates found more than 70,000 businesses have been inspected -- with only a handful of fines for violating the law.

More 7 On Your Side Investigates | NYC illegal guns: Where are they coming from, what can be done?
EMBED More News Videos

7 On Your Side Investigates traces where illegal guns in NYC are coming from and what can be done to stop them from getting into the hands of killers.


Now, the New York City Hospitality Alliance is calling for the city to review the current mandate in place.

Of the more than 70,000 undercover inspections the city has performed, it has issued about 5,000 first time warnings. The city handed out a total of 46 violations that come with a $1,000 fine.

The few dozen restaurants that received a fine are spread out across the five boroughs, and they range from big name companies -- like a Sixth Avenue Starbucks where a spokesperson denied violating the mandate -- to mostly small mom and pop restaurants.

A pizzeria in Chelsea received a violation, and a man who identified himself as a manager said it was due to a woman buying a slice of pizza to go and sitting down to eat it.

"Listen, any type of business paying a $1,000 fine, it's a lot of money," Rigie said.
Governor Kathy Hochul announced this month that she's lifting most mask and vaccine requirements and leaving it up to local governments to decide. New York City leaders said the vaccine mandate will remain in place for now.

"Restaurants still don't know what has to happen in order for the vaccination requirement to be lifted," Rigie said.

He said the original mandate was put into place for two main reasons, to encourage people to get vaccinated and to the prevent the spread of the virus.

"So the two main justifications for the program at the time don't really seem to apply in the present moment," Rigie said. "We need to be smart. We need to be safe. But we also need government to review these types of mandates."

More 7 On Your Side Investigates | Inside Rikers: An Eyewitness News investigation
EMBED More News Videos

Some correction officers say they're losing control of Rikers Island. They believe the situation at the city's main jail could turn into chaos.


7 on Your Side Investigates reached out a spokesperson for the mayor's office repeatedly over the course of four days to find out more about how long the mandate will be in place and what factors are involved in possibly lifting or revising it, but so far, we have received no response.

Many restaurant owners say their biggest challenge right now is the requirement mandating kids 5 to 11 be vaccinated before dining.

They said it's posing a problem for local families looking to dine out and for international tourists who are coming from countries where the vaccines aren't available yet for children.

----------
DO YOU NEED A STORY INVESTIGATED? Dan Krauth and the 7 On Your Side Investigates team at Eyewitness News want to hear from you! Call our confidential tip line 1-877-TIP-NEWS (847-6397) or fill out the form BELOW. You can also contact Dan Krauth directly:

Email your questions, issues, or story ideas to 7OnYourSideDan@abc.com

Facebook: DanKrauthReports

Twitter: @ DanKrauthABC7

Instagram: @DanKrauth
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessnew york cityhealthcoronavirus7 on your side investigationcovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicrestaurantscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE INVESTIGATION
Inside Rikers: An Eyewitness News investigation
'I can't believe I'm alive': Man shoved onto subway tracks speaks out
7 On Your Side Investigates traces where illegal guns are bought
Out of Service: Seniors stuck after 4-month elevator outage
TOP STORIES
NAACP calls for officers in NJ mall fight video to be disciplined
20-year-old shot and killed on LIRR train
Tanker slams into business on LI, sparks massive fire
4-year-old girl left outside pre-school in NJ after mix up
AccuWeather: Windy and warmer
NYPD shake-up: Head of Hate Crimes unit reassigned amid complaints
Plainsboro police shooting under investigation
Show More
NY teen leads student club on mission to combat hunger
Self-defense tips for staying safe while crime spikes across NYC
NYC Mayor Adams outlines first budget proposal
Judge blocks release of additional records in Bob Saget death
Mother pistol whipped, car beaten with bats with kids inside in NYC
More TOP STORIES News