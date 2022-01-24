7 on your side investigation

NYC illegal guns: Where are they coming from, what can be done?

By
EMBED <>More Videos

7 On Your Side Investigates traces where illegal guns are bought

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Amid an alarming spike in gun violence in New York City, 7 On Your Side Investigates where the guns are coming from and what can be done to stop them from getting into the hands of killers.

The gun used to kill officer Jason Rivera and critically injure officer Wilbert Mora Friday night in Harlem was a Glock with a high capacity magazine. It was reported stolen in Maryland five years ago.

"We don't make guns here," Mayor Eric Adams said. "How are we removing thousands of guns off the street and they're still finding their way into New York City."

7 On Your Side Investigates found a majority of the guns used to commit crimes in New York over the past five years have come from other states, especially the south.

ALSO READ | Wounded NYPD officer fights for life; funeral plans announced for partner
EMBED More News Videos

Derick Waller reports from NYU Langone Health in Kips Bay as NYPD officer Wilbert Mora continues his fight for life.



Most of them are states with less restrictive gun laws like Georgia, Virginia and South Carolina.



"It's the iron pipeline," said Darrin Porcher, a former NYPD lieutenant and criminal justice expert. "We want to marry into a relation with the ATF and have police officers with the NYPD work in these investigative task forces with the ATF to ensure that illegal gun dealers in places like South Carolina, Virginia, North Carolina and Florida are not selling guns to the wrong people."

He said local police can't travel out of state to get guns, they need the feds to do that.

Mayor Eric Adams told Eyewitness News he has discussed the issue with President Joe Biden.

"We need to close those loopholes and we have not and that's the help we need from the federal government," Mayor Adams said.

We found gun arrests have gone up by a lot in New York City since 2018, by 52%.



But at the same time, fewer people have been charged with felony and misdemeanor gun crimes.



"Of course you're going to have less charges against individuals that are in possession of firearms, I don't think there should be an eradication of stop and frisk, I just think it should be used as a poignant tool, it needs to be more specific," Porcher said.

The mayor announced on Monday his blueprint to cut down on crime.
EMBED More News Videos

Candace McCowan reports from Lower Manhattan, as Mayor Eric Adams prepares to roll out his plan to deal with NYC's rising tide of crime.



It includes pushing for spot checks at tunnels, bus and train terminals for illegal weapons. In addition to allowing prosecutors to move faster to press gun charges, and to raise the penalties for gun trafficking.


----------
DO YOU NEED A STORY INVESTIGATED? Dan Krauth and the 7 On Your Side Investigates team at Eyewitness News want to hear from you! Call our confidential tip line 1-877-TIP-NEWS (847-6397) or fill out the form BELOW. You can also contact Dan Krauth directly:

Email your questions, issues, or story ideas to 7OnYourSideDan@abc.com

Facebook: DanKrauthReports

Twitter: @ DanKrauthABC7

Instagram: @DanKrauth
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citynypdpolice shooting7 on your side investigationgun violenceshootingguns
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE INVESTIGATION
Out of Service: Seniors stuck after 4-month elevator outage
NYC hospitals see surge in COVID patients, more staff out sick
Omicron variant latest blow to NYC tourism industry
Search: COVID positivity rates by neighborhood
TOP STORIES
Mayor Adams unveils NYC's 'Blueprint to end Gun Violence'
What's behind the spike in violent crime across NYC?
Wounded NYPD officer fights for life; Accused gunman dies
Rookie called a hero for quick action in deadly Harlem NYPD shooting
AccuWeather: Breezy breaks, milder
Anti-violence organization aims to prevent shootings in NYC
4 COVID-related child deaths in NJ since Christmas, officials say
Show More
Cause of death revealed for 23-year-old woman found dead after date
Disgraced former NY State Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver has died
Dad charged, fired after racist tirade posted on TikTok
Broadway's 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' actor fired
Woman finds $3M lottery prize in her spam folder
More TOP STORIES News