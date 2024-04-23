Gov. Hochul speaks on new anti-squatter law: They 'do not have the rights of tenants'

New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed a new law aimed at protecting homeowners from squatters.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed a new law aimed at protecting homeowners from squatters.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed a new law aimed at protecting homeowners from squatters.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed a new law aimed at protecting homeowners from squatters.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Governor Kathy Hochul spoke out on Tuesday about a new squatter law she signed into effect after a series of 7 On Your Side Investigations.

"We put them into state law because it makes sense," Hochul said.

"I thank you for your reporting that puts a spotlight on the fact that there are people illegally in other peoples' homes and creating havoc so we needed to make sure our budget, the laws we introduced just last week, would address this crisis," she said.

Reporting over the past two months by the 7 On Your Side Investigators caused a handful of lawmakers to push to change state law.

ALSO READ | Squatter standoff captured on camera in Queens: 7 On Your Side Investigates

Dan Krauth has more in this 7 On Your Side Investigates squatting story.

They voted to revise the way tenants are defined to exclude people who don't have a homeowner's permission or legal right to be inside the property.

Lawmakers say it will make it easier for police to remove squatters instead of a property owner having to take them to housing court.

"Squatters do not have the rights of tenants, that is firm," Hochul said. "They can be prosecuted and there will be consequences, so that is the message that should go out there."

"You are not living in those houses legally and again I thank you for your coverage on this," she said.

ALSO READ | New York Governor signs new squatter law after 7 On Your Side Investigation

Dan Krauth breaks down the new law and its impact.

----------

SHARE YOUR STORY

Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!

Fill out the form below or email your questions, issues, or story ideas by filling out the form below or by emailing 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com. All emails MUST INCLUDE YOUR NAME AND CELLPHONE NUMBER. Without a phone number, 7 On Your Side will not be able to respond.

You can also contact Dan Krauth directly:

Email your questions, issues, or story ideas to 7OnYourSideDan@abc.com

Facebook: DanKrauthReports

Twitter: @ DanKrauthABC7

Instagram: @DanKrauth