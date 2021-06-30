Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Some states try texting to drive up vaccination rates

Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania found that text messages about getting the flu shot increased vaccination rates by about 5 percent.
So health officials are hoping the same thing could help with the coronavirus vaccine.
Here are more of today's headlines:
'Movies Under the Stars' returning to NYC
NYC Parks and the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment announced the return of the outdoor series "Movies Under the Stars," bringing free summer film screenings to New York City's parks and playgrounds.
Parks across the city are hosting screenings throughout the summer months of classic films like "RENT" and new favorites "Captain America," "Coco" and "Incredibles 2." For a list of movies and locations, visit NYC.gov/moviesunderthestars.
$46.4 billion budget brings NJ out of COVID crisis, Murphy says
Gov Murphy today signed a record $46.4 billion state budget, which he says brings the state out of the coronavirus crisis. Murphy signed the budget at the Ross Street School in Woodbridge, before a large room of socially distanced local officials "This is the budget that will see to it that this day is better than yesterday," he said.
New York Comedy Festival returning to NYC
The New York Comedy Festival will return to the city from November 8-14. The festival will feature more than 100 shows across all five boroughs at venues including Brooklyn Academy of Music, Carnegie Hall and Madison Square Garden. Complete lineups will be announced August 16.
Vaccinated city workers don't need to wear masks in city offices
Starting today, vaccinated city workers do not need to wear masks or maintain social distance while in working in city offices, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday. Unvaccinated workers and workers interacting with the public must continue to wear masks, the mayor said. The city aims to have all workers back full time in its offices by September 1, if CDC guidance allows.
Moderna vaccine likely protect against Delta, other variants, early data shows
Moderna has released preliminary data indicating its vaccine is likely to hold up against several variants of concern, including the Delta variant, which is predicted to become the dominant variant in the United States. These data - not yet peer reviewed - are preliminary but promising.
Vaccinated Ulster County resident tests positive for COVID Delta variant
A vaccinated Ulster County resident has tested positive for the Delta variant of COVID, according to County Executive Pat Ryan.
Coney Island fireworks
Fourth of July and weekly Friday night fireworks will return to Coney Island this year as the city returns to pre-pandemic levels of entertainment and gatherings. The Alliance for Coney Island says the fireworks are critical to the recovery of Coney Island's small businesses and provide a free family fun event for all New Yorkers.
Masks will not be mandatory in NJ schools next year
Gov. Murphy announced that masks will not be mandatory for students when the next school year starts in September, unless the individual districts decide to require masks. He said all schools must prepare to open for full-time, in-person instruction and they anticipate updated guidance from the CDC regarding the wearing of masks.
Type 2 diabetes doubled among kids during pandemic, study finds
Two new studies found that Type 2 diabetes appears to have doubled in children amid the COVID-19 pandemic. ABC News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton broke down what's behind the recent increase and what parents need to know.
NYC vaccination rates by zip code
There are about a dozen communities in the New York City area where three out of four people have not been vaccinated yet. 7 On Your Side Investigates created a map where the darkest colored zip codes have the most vaccinated New Yorkers and the lightest, the least.
