Coronavirus NY: Hospital cases among children are on the rise

Coronavirus Update for New York
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Public health experts are raising alarms about a surge in COVID hospitalizations among children across the country, including in the Tri-State area.

After declining in the early summer, child COVID-19 cases have steadily increased again in recent weeks just as schools are about to reopen.

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the Children's Hospital Association (CHA) found that nearly 94,000 new child COVID-19 cases were reported earlier this month, a continued "substantial" increase.

While the worst numbers have been reported in Louisiana and Florida, they could get worse elsewhere fast as public health officials express concerns with the highly contagious delta variant amid continued vaccine hesitancy.

The latest data from White House COVID-19 Team shows hospitalizations among people under age 17 have been on the increase since mid-July in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

As of August 7, they had returned to levels not seen since May, but still below the peaks in April and last September.



